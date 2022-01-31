Nia Jax gives honest opinion on Brock Lesnar after Royal Rumble 2022 win

Nia Jax shared a heartfelt tweet heaping praise on Brock Lesnar following his Royal Rumble 2022 victory.

Last night, Lesnar lost his WWE Title to Bobby Lashley after he was betrayed by Paul Heyman and attacked by arch-rival Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate's night was far from over, though. He later came out at No.30 in the Men's Royal Rumble and ended up winning the match.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax took to Twitter shortly after the Royal Rumble event. Jax hinted in a tweet that she missed the mega event. A fan responded to her tweet and stated that she didn't miss much, as "two part-timers" won. Jax didn't seem thrilled with the results of both Royal Rumble matches.

CJ @CJ_wrest_fan @LinaFanene Ha, I had said the same thing last night as this poster. It just baffles me they have so much talent but bring in the other talent to fight for titles. (I must say though, Brock has been pretty regular this round) @LinaFanene Ha, I had said the same thing last night as this poster. It just baffles me they have so much talent but bring in the other talent to fight for titles. (I must say though, Brock has been pretty regular this round)

Another fan chimed in and expressed their displeasure with WWE bringing in part-timers despite having a wealth of talent on the current roster. The Twitter user acknowledged, though, that Brock Lesnar has appeared pretty regularly in the past few months.

Jax responded to the fan and had major praise for the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

"I’m a big Brock fan! He’s insanely talented, works so hard & is a genuinely nice person. He comes back when he’s needed, and always gives back," wrote Jax.

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene CJ @CJ_wrest_fan @LinaFanene Ha, I had said the same thing last night as this poster. It just baffles me they have so much talent but bring in the other talent to fight for titles. (I must say though, Brock has been pretty regular this round) @LinaFanene Ha, I had said the same thing last night as this poster. It just baffles me they have so much talent but bring in the other talent to fight for titles. (I must say though, Brock has been pretty regular this round) I’m a big Brock fan! He’s insanely talented, works so hard & is a genuinely nice person. He comes back when he’s needed, and always gives back twitter.com/CJ_wrest_fan/s… I’m a big Brock fan! He’s insanely talented, works so hard & is a genuinely nice person. He comes back when he’s needed, and always gives back twitter.com/CJ_wrest_fan/s…

This isn't the first time that Nia Jax has praised Brock Lesnar

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar won a Fatal Five-Way match at WWE Day 1 to become the new WWE Champion. He later appeared on RAW and was reunited with his former manager Paul Heyman. Nia Jax took to Twitter to react to the segment and called Lesnar "one of the coolest dudes."

Brock Lesnar has been around for a long time at this point. He did incredibly well during his initial two-year main roster run during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and went on to become a huge mainstream star during his stint in the UFC.

He carried his popularity over to WWE when he made his big return in 2012. Ever since then, Lesnar has been quite possibly the most popular star in pro-wrestling. WWE has done a great job of putting him over as well. Plus, keeping his appearances to a minimum has helped maintain his aura in front of the WWE Universe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lesnar is all set to appear on tonight's episode of RAW, where he will decide who's going to face him at WrestleMania 38.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Alan John