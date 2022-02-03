"I handled her at a live event"- Nia Jax's major revelation about female star who was unhappy with her push

Nia Jax has shared an interesting story about a backstage confrontation with a female star.

Jax opened up in detail about her in-ring disaster with Charlotte Flair last year while speaking with Renee Paquette. When the latter asked if anything resembling the Charlotte incident had happened before, Jax shared some spicy gossip.

Speaking on the latest edition of Renee Paquette's podcast, Jax recalled a particular female star had been giving her a tough time.

The star apparently wasn't happy with Jax's push. However, the former RAW Women's Champion confronted the female star at a live event and "handled her."

"When I first got up and I was kind of getting 'the push' and this certain person wasn't too happy about it. She kind of did it with a lot of people and I was the project at the time. At one point, I had it with her and I'm bigger. At the end of the day, I get that you might be a bigger star and personality, whatever you think you are, but I can handle you. I don't have to do much, I can just handle you. I handled her at a live event, she got really mad and her and some other psycho yelled at me and I remember looking and laughing and being like, 'Okay, see you tomorrow,'" said Jax. [H/T Fightful; Timestamps: 49:15-49:58]

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah

@ReneePaquette @LinaFanene had was getting hrief from a female star during her initial push and she had to "deal with her" during live event @LinaFanene had was getting hrief from a female star during her initial push and she had to "deal with her" during live event@ReneePaquette https://t.co/jEhmOUdXD3

Nia Jax will go down as one of the most polarizing female stars in WWE

Nia Jax's seven-year WWE run turned her into a popular name in the wrestling world. She was a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and won her only RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 34.

Unfortunately, these feats are not the only thing Jax's WWE stint is remembered for.

Jax had a reputation for being reckless with her opponents in the ring. Her unsafe punch to Becky Lynch in late 2018 garnered major heat from fans.

When Kairi Sane got injured in a match against Jax in 2020, the WWE Universe was livid. Additionally, Jax seemingly had heat with the likes of Ronda Rousey and Lynch as well.

Were you a fan of Jax during her time in WWE? Who do you think could be the female star that Jax is talking about in her chat with Renee Paquette? Let us know in the comments below.

