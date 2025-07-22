Nia Jax involved in wild public brawl outside WWE

Nia Jax was involved in a public brawl outside WWE on Monday night. The former WWE Women's Champion remains one of the top stars of the women's division on SmackDown, but on this occasion, she found herself engaged in an altercation away from the ring, though with a familiar face.Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year to win the Women's Championship. The two have been engaged in an on-and-off feud since then. So, when Stratton showed up at Citi Field to throw the first pitch for the New York Mets ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Angels, The Irresistible Force decided to interrupt her.As Stratton lined up for the pitch, Jax walked down to the ground. The two stars got into a shoving match before the powerhouse took the ball from her rival's hands.As the scuffle escalated, Mr. and Mrs. Met, the team's mascots, ran onto the pitch to separate the two WWE stars. As she walked off the field, Jax taunted Stratton with the ball while showing it off to the crowd.Stratton also walked off with Mrs. Met, who put her arm around the Women's Champion. Notably, this was the second time in two months that The Buff Barbie attempted to throw a pitch before a Mets game. Last month, she had a wild attempt as the ball went sailing over to the right of outfielder Jared Young.Tiffany Stratton beat Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing MatchThe rivalry between Stratton and Jax reached new heights when they faced each other in a Last Woman Standing Match for the Women's Championship on the June 27 episode of SmackDown.The contest saw Naomi attempt a Money in the Bank cash-in before being thwarted by Stratton. Toward the end of the match, The Buff Barbie smacked Jax in the head with the MITB briefcase, sending her crashing through two tables on the outside, retaining her title.With Nia Jax interrupting Stratton's shot at redemption, it looks like their feud isn't over just yet.