  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax involved in wild public brawl outside WWE

Nia Jax involved in wild public brawl outside WWE

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:05 GMT
Nia Jax. [Image credit: wwe.com]
Nia Jax [Image credit: wwe.com]

Nia Jax was involved in a public brawl outside WWE on Monday night. The former WWE Women's Champion remains one of the top stars of the women's division on SmackDown, but on this occasion, she found herself engaged in an altercation away from the ring, though with a familiar face.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year to win the Women's Championship. The two have been engaged in an on-and-off feud since then. So, when Stratton showed up at Citi Field to throw the first pitch for the New York Mets ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Angels, The Irresistible Force decided to interrupt her.

As Stratton lined up for the pitch, Jax walked down to the ground. The two stars got into a shoving match before the powerhouse took the ball from her rival's hands.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As the scuffle escalated, Mr. and Mrs. Met, the team's mascots, ran onto the pitch to separate the two WWE stars. As she walked off the field, Jax taunted Stratton with the ball while showing it off to the crowd.

Stratton also walked off with Mrs. Met, who put her arm around the Women's Champion. Notably, this was the second time in two months that The Buff Barbie attempted to throw a pitch before a Mets game. Last month, she had a wild attempt as the ball went sailing over to the right of outfielder Jared Young.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton beat Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match

The rivalry between Stratton and Jax reached new heights when they faced each other in a Last Woman Standing Match for the Women's Championship on the June 27 episode of SmackDown.

The contest saw Naomi attempt a Money in the Bank cash-in before being thwarted by Stratton. Toward the end of the match, The Buff Barbie smacked Jax in the head with the MITB briefcase, sending her crashing through two tables on the outside, retaining her title.

Ad
youtube-cover

With Nia Jax interrupting Stratton's shot at redemption, it looks like their feud isn't over just yet.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications