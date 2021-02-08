Nia Jax jokes about plotting to injure current Superstar

Nia Jax joked about plotting to injure WWE Superstar Lince Dorado in a recent tweet.

Jax is one of the most prominent stars in the WWE RAW women's division, and she's a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Dorado is a former WWE 24/7, and he is one-half of Lucha House Party. In a Tweet, Jax joked about Dorado's risky high-flying offense. She quipped that she was responsible for Dorado's collision with the broadcast table this past week on WWE NXT.

I moved the table so it could injure you 😈😈😈😈 https://t.co/Y7kO4admQy — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 8, 2021

Dorado responded to a fan's Tweet about the spot by stating that he's good. Nia Jax decided to have some fun with the situation, as she joked that she moved the announce table so that it could injure him.

Dorado decided to play along and joked that he has nine lives, so he emerged from the collision unscathed. The moment in question came during a tag team match between Lucha House Party and Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza.

Nia Jax's tweet garnered a mixed response

Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Plenty of Nia Jax fans lauded her for her playful Tweet. On the other hand, there were a few fans who didn't like the fact that Nia Jax was joking about an injury in any manner. One fan chimed in and stated that Jax is so dangerous that she's trying to turn it into a "work." Another fan slammed her for joking about injuring someone in the first place.

Nia Jax has a reputation among many fans in the WWE Universe of being incredibly reckless in the ring during her matches. She regularly gets criticized on social media for her in-ring work, though there are many fans who have supported Jax through thick and thin.

🤣😂🤣 a thread of whiners. Love to see it. 😘 https://t.co/j1TrJzq8Cx — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) January 26, 2021

Jax has previously joked about her reputation of injuring fellow WWE Superstars, and fans clearly aren't thrilled about it. What are your thoughts on Nia Jax's jokes about injuring fellow Superstars? Sound off in the comment section.