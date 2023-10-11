Nia Jax lashes out at WWE fans; calls them "two-faced trolls"

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently took to Twitter as she got angry at fans and sent a message.

Since her return, Jax has seemingly been in the bad books of the whole RAW women's roster, as she has already assaulted multiple stars. On the latest edition of the Monday night show, Raquel Rodriguez locked horns with The Irresistible Force. The bout ended in a no contest after Rhea Ripley attacked the latter, followed by an all-out brawl.

An angry Nia Jax recently sent a message to the WWE Universe. The former champion wrote that she was sick of 'two-faced trolls,' turning down any potential autograph and photograph requests from fans.

"No! No pictures! No autographs! Don’t ask me. I’m sick of you two-faced trolls," Jax tweeted.

Jim Cornette bashed Nia Jax for her promo skills in WWE

In a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran discussed Nia Jax's interview with Michael Cole on last week's RAW. During the chat, the former champion explained why she returned and her motive behind the recent attacks.

Cornette said that The Irresistible Force was being portrayed as the most dangerous woman in the Stamford-based promotion, but her promo delivery wasn't convincing.

"Her story is that she is the most dangerous woman or dangerous human or dangerous person or whatever in WWE. She listed all of the people she had crushed and squashed for a shoot, apparently, and it was reciting a memorized, you know, dissertation."

Fans want to see Rhea Ripley and Jax go head-to-head in a match soon. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the duo.

