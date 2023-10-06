“A refrigerator wrapped in pleather” – Jim Cornette buries WWE RAW star’s promo skills

Jim Cornette is a legendary wrestling Manager, who has worked in the business for over 40 years. These days, however, he tends to be acknowledged more for his controversial opinions and his distaste for modern wrestlers and wrestling in general. And a certain RAW Superstar recently got caught in the cross-hairs of the wrestling veteran.

The star in question, is recently returned, Nia Jax, who made her surprise return to the company during the Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax attacked both competitors during their bout and this week on RAW, she explained her intent on returning to the company, in an interview with Michael Cole.

Cornette, on his YouTube channel, Official Jim Cornette, reviewed the segment with Cole and Jax, and to no one’s surprise, was extremely critical of the Samoan’s promo skills and lack of charisma. Here is what Cornette said:

"Her story is that she is the most dangerous woman or dangerous human or dangerous person or whatever, in the WWE, and she listed all of the people she had crushed and squashed for a shoot, apparently, and it was reciting a memorized, you know, dissertation," said Cornette. (0:31-0:51)

Cornette went on to compare the former women’s champion to Sable. According to the 62-year-old, both women have the same monotone voice with no charisma or promo skills.

"It was like Sable’s voice and talent were transported into a refrigerator wrapped in pleather. The same monotone, the same kind of husky voice, but monotonic with no inflection and no oomph, except a manufactured oomph," said Cornette. (00:52-1:11)

Nia Jax’s return to RAW would be 'hated' by the WWE locker room according to wrestling veteran

Nia Jax, in her initial run with the company, had earned a reputation for being a careless and dangerous worker. WCW veteran, Disco Inferno, believes the female locker room wouldn't be happy to see the Samoan back, due to the danger she poses to anyone in the ring with her.

"I don't think a lot of the girls are probably happy having Nia Jax back in the locker room, because we've seen it numerous times, she's not the safest girl to be in the ring with, period," said Disco Inferno.

Multiple superstars like Kairi Sane and Becky Lynch have suffered real injuries at the hand of the the 39-year-old. Fans were hoping that she had improved in the ring during her hiatus, but the early signs have not been promising for her. It’ll be interesting to see if Nia Jax can change her reputation of being dangerous in the ring with her current run in the company.

