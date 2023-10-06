Several WWE Superstars are unhappy with the return of 39-year-old former world champion, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes the female WWE locker room is unhappy about Nia Jax's return.

After nearly two years of absence, Jax returned to the Stamford-based company under Triple H's creative leadership on the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, her return segment, which saw her attack Raquel Rodriguez and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, was heavily criticized.

According to an analysis from former superstar Stevie Richards, the former RAW Women's Champion was reckless and unsafe while delivering a Banzai Drop to The Eradicator. The Irresistible Force was previously criticized for injuring other superstars during her first run in WWE.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno claimed female superstars are probably unhappy about Jax's return.

"I don't think a lot of the girls are probably happy having Nia Jax back in the locker room because we've seen it numerous times she's not the safest girl to be in the ring with, period. She's over, she's a good character, she's, like big-size girl. But, like, I can't imagine any of those girls, based on, you've seen millions of these clips, she's hurt a lot of girls because she's big and reckless. And I don't think they're happy having her back," he said. [3:08 - 3:39]

Should Nia Jax feud with WWE's newest signing Jade Cargill?

Nearly two weeks after Nia Jax's return to Monday Night RAW, WWE announced the signing of Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion is reportedly heading to the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Hall of Famer Teddy Long claimed The Irresistible Force would be a perfect first opponent for Cargill.

"I think right now would be the time to put her with Nia Jax. Like Bill said, Nia Jax is destroying everybody, plus Nia Jax is a sweetheart. I got the chance to spend a lot of time with Jade during her training. I got the chance to be right there with her. I think they could tear the house down, and I think they could work with each other without any attitudes or problems. They would want to do stuff with each other that would do good and draw money," he said. [1:04 - 1:35]

