Several big names in professional wrestling, including WWE Superstars Nia Jax and Maxxine Dupri, recently reacted to a private social media update by Chelsea Green.

The 32-year-old Canadian superstar is married to popular professional wrestler Matt Cardona, who also performed for WWE under the ring name Zack Ryder. He had a successful run with the Stamford-based company for over a decade before leaving in 2020. The former Intercontinental Champion married Chelsea Green on December 31, 2021.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary. Green posted images from her dinner date with Cardona. She also reflected on the past year in the captions:

"2024. Thankful this year for; my amazing group of friends, the land of opportunity, the love of my life, my family of doodles & kitties, the bundles of joy my girlfriends have brought into this world, the curveballs I’ve been thrown (and blessings), endless travel, my health, the possibility of what’s the come.🖤Happy Anniversary @themattcardona," Chelsea Green wrote.

Chelsea Green wanted to wrestle Cardi B inside a WWE ring

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in July 2023. Unfortunately, the latter got injured and was ruled out of in-ring action. Green then started holding auditions for Chelsea's Got Talent to find her former partner's replacement.

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Green revealed that she wanted to have Cardi B for Chelsea's Got Talent, which could lead to a singles match with the American rapper:

"If I'm being honest, I wanted Cardi B. And if I couldn't get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B. So, I mean, there were just so many good options in Chelsea's Got Talent, and like, what I really liked is that, we saw people from all over. We did see, you know, main roster talent and announcers," Chelsea Green said.

She further stated Chelsea's Got Talent did not only feature some famous names but also showcased NXT talents in a different light.

"We saw Cathy Kelley, R-Truth, but we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn't seen yet. Carmen from NXT auditioned, we saw reality stars like Heidi Montag from The Hills. So, I mean, It could've been anyone. I hadn't decided yet. It was only the preliminary rounds, nobody made it to the semi-finals and the finals."

