Nia Jax mocks Becky Lynch ahead of WWE RAW

Those who have followed Becky Lynch's rise in WWE know the significance of Nia Jax in her career.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey got cancelled from Survivor Series 2018 thanks to an untimely injury caused by Nia Jax. Take this moment out of the equation, and one can never tell how The Man would have risen up the ranks in the manner which she did. Her popularity grew rapidly the following year on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

Jax shocked the WWE Universe when she returned on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW. She went on to feud with the entire women's division and was gunning for the Women's World Championship. However, she has now turned her attention towards her former foe. The Man has called out Nia Jax for RAW. The latter followed it up with the post below on Twitter/X:

Expand Tweet

This may be the opportunity for Nia Jax to redeem herself from the unfortunate accident, which albeit was a blessing in disguise, which put a lot of bad heat on the recently returned star.

WWE Hall of Famer praises creative teams' decision to reignite Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax rivalry

The two never got to indulge in a full-fledged feud on television, but the company is ready to remedy that in 2023.

Teddy Long commented on Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis. The veteran thinks it is a smart move to capitalize on the real-life incident and the momentum of both stars right now:

"There's a story there, you know what I mean. Even if it was a shoot, it still can become a story. Now, they are following up on it. Now they got something to go with."

You can watch the rest of Teddy Long's comments below:

The Irish star, in real-life, has no ill-feelings towards Nia Jax. On the contrary, she acknowledged the latter's impact on her career. The image of Lynch's face covered in blood is iconic. It ultimately led to the strong backing of the WWE Universe, and she wound up closing out the Show of Shows the following year in a history-making match.

Do you think Nia Jax will score the win over Becky Lynch this WrestleMania season? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.