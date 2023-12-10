WWE Hall of Famer commends real-life incident involving Becky Lynch being turned into on-screen feud on RAW (Exclusive)

A recent storyline involving Becky Lynch has caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. He seemed very impressed with how the angle materialized.

The storyline in question is the budding feud between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. On a recent episode of RAW, a backstage segment laid the foundation for a high-profile program featuring the two. The duo even interacted after Jax's match with Shayna Baszler.

Jax and Lynch have a well-documented past, as the former accidentally broke The Man's nose during an on-screen segment years ago. This led many to believe that there was legitimate heat between the multi-time champions.

On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said WWE was doing the right thing by capitalizing on Jax and Lynch's history to produce a rivalry.

"There's a story there, you know what I mean. Even if it was a shoot, it still can become a story. Now, they are following up on it. Now they got something to go with." [0:52 onwards]

Becky Lynch harbors no ill feelings for her WWE rival in real life

While Nia Jax's accidental punch left Becky with a broken nose, The Man still thinks it was actually a blessing in disguise.

Speaking to GiveMeSports, she recounted the incident and explained her original reaction:

"Gosh, I think that, in retrospect, I need to buy Nia Jax a bouquet of flowers because I think I think without that image, you know, myself covered in blood on top of the stands with my arms out, like my career, it may not have gotten to the place that it's gotten now, you know?" said Lynch.

She added:

"So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We [Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey] would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened? It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way."

It remains to be seen what is next for the two WWE Superstars on RAW.

