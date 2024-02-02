Nia Jax names 26-year-old WWE Superstar as potential opponent (Exclusive)

While the WWE women's division is not lacking in talented names, Nia Jax has singled out a particular superstar as a potential opponent.

The star in question is Lash Legend, who is currently a part of the NXT roster. She is a member of the stable known as The Meta-Four, which includes Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson. While her career in the pro wrestling ring is just getting started, The Boujee Bully has also been a part of the WNBA, playing three games for the Seattle Storm.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Nia Jax named Lash Legend as a future star in the making, marking her a future opponent. She stated:

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her." [1:56 onwards]

Another WWE Superstar has also praised Lash Legend

Lash Legend has certainly turned a lot of heads in the pro wrestling community, including that of Bianca Belair.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, the former WWE champion heaped praise on both Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton:

"I mean, of course, Lash Legend, even when she first came in, any collegiate athlete, because they have a similar background as me. I saw her when she first came in, and she recently had a great showing. I think there's a lot of greatness to come from her. I would be so excited to get in the ring with her one day. Tiffany [Stratton] is doing amazing things."

As of now, it remains to be seen when Lash Legend gets to the main roster.

