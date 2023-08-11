Nia Jax opens up about working with Ronda Rousey in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently gave her thoughts on the series of matches she had with Ronda Rousey.

Including untelevised live events, the two women shared the ring 24 times between June 2018 and February 2019. One of their most notable encounters occurred at Money in the Bank 2018. During their match, Alexa Bliss attacked both superstars before successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax addressed whether she is surprised that Rousey is still wrestling:

"No because I think when she got in the ring in the beginning she really got a love for it. She's very athletic, she picks it up very quickly. I have wrestled Ronda before. She's very tough. I was her first singles match." [4:49 – 5:06]

Watch the video above to hear more from Jax about Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and several other WWE stars. She also discussed the possibility of facing Rhea Ripley again one day.

Nia Jax on Ronda Rousey's fighting background

Before joining WWE, Ronda Rousey made a name for herself as one of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts. In 2018, The Baddest Woman on the Planet's contributions to MMA were recognized when she was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Nia Jax added that she never had concerns about Rousey potentially turning a WWE match into a legitimate fight:

"Not really, I'm pretty tough myself. You already know. Coming from the Samoan and German background, it's really not easy to hurt me." [5:12 – 5:19]

In the same interview, Jax named which superstar she views as the female Head of the Table in WWE.

Do you have any favorite memories of Nia Jax working with Ronda Rousey in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

