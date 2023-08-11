37-year-old is WWE's female Head of the Table, according to Nia Jax (Exclusive)

Nia Jax shared the ring with dozens of women during her seven years in WWE between 2014 and 2021. In an exclusive interview, the former RAW Women's Champion praised Charlotte Flair and several other female stars on the current roster.

Flair is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers of her generation. A 14-time world champion, the 37-year-old only needs two more world title triumphs to match John Cena and her father Ric's record of 16.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax had nothing but good things to say about Asuka, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Zoey Stark. She also described Flair as "The Head of the Women's Table" – a reference to her relative Roman Reigns declaring himself "The Head of the Table" in WWE:

"I'm obsessed with Asuka," Jax said. "I had such amazing chemistry with Asuka. Charlotte is just top tier, The Head of the Women's Table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing, teaming up with Trish [Stratus]. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY." [4:26 – 4:42]

In the video above, Nia Jax also gave her thoughts on what might happen if she returns to WWE to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax's WWE past

The most memorable Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in-ring encounter took place on the August 30, 2021, episode of RAW. Both women legitimately hit each other during a surprisingly physical match, prompting many fans to question whether they had real-life heat.

Jax later explained on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast that they had a miscommunication early on in the match:

"We were kind of laying into each other, and I was like, 'What the heck is going on right now?' And I think at the point where everybody saw on TV, I was just like, 'F*** this, dude. You're laying into me, I don't know what's going on.' So I just gave her a two-piece back that kind of rocked her back into like, 'Let's finish this match and get s*** together.'"

Despite being on-screen rivals for many years, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax are close friends in real life. Jax is currently in wrestling training almost two years on from her WWE departure. She sometimes trains alongside Flair and the WWE star's husband Andrade El Idolo.

