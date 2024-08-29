Nia Jax questions Tiffany Stratton after she poses with three-time WWE champion

Tiffany Stratton has been the princess to Queen Nia Jax for the last few months. The two have formed quite a partnership, one that has been mutually beneficial. After all, it has directly or indirectly led to them becoming Ms. Money in the Bank and WWE Women's Champion, respectively. But all is not well between the two right now, as the Irresistible Force has some big questions for the Buff Barbie.

These questions, particularly, have to do with a couple of pictures that have recently surfaced online. These pictures feature Tiffany Stratton posing with a three-time WWE champion and long-time rival of Nia Jax. This three-time champion just so happens to be Naomi, who not long ago was at odds with Stratton herself.

Tiffany Stratton posed with Naomi backstage at WWE Live - Road to Bash in Berlin in Stuttgart. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Nia Jax seemed a bit annoyed, as she called out Stratton, stating that the pictures "better be fake."

Unfortunately for Jax, the pictures are very real, as Stratton posted them on her story on Instagram. But the WWE Women's Champion can take solace in knowing that it was just a picture that was taken in the heat of the moment. After all, both Stratton and Naomi were locking horns a while later.

Bayley was also not too impressed with Naomi for posing with Tiffany Stratton

Nia Jax wasn't the only WWE superstar who was peeved by this situation. In a strange turn of events, Jax's opponent from SummerSlam, former world champion Bayley, was also annoyed by the whole thing. She also took to X (fka Twitter) to express her frustration, calling out her good friend Naomi.

The Role Model simply asked Naomi what was going on with a very straightforward "wtf." Naomi was quick to respond, reminding Bayley that they beat her up shortly after the picture was taken. But that didn't seem enough to satiate the 35-year-old, as she claimed to be "tiffy-ticked off."

The former WWE Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television since her devastating loss at SummerSlam. Hopefully, a return is on the cards sooner rather than later, because she has some unfinished business, both with Queen Nia and Princess Tiffy.

