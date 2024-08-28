Bayley has hilarious reaction to popular WWE Superstar hanging out with major rival

Bayley is annoyed at a popular WWE Superstar after she was spotted hanging out with her major rival. The veteran lost the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax earlier this month at SummerSlam.

Tiffany Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and can cash in at any moment for a title match. Bayley destroyed Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase, but Jax gifted her a new one on SmackDown. Stratton shared a couple of photos with Naomi on her Instagram story today.

A wrestling fan shared the images on X, and Bayley got heated. Naomi claimed she beat up Stratton after they shared a photo together, and the former leader of Damage CTRL reacted by disclosing that she was not happy with her friend.

"I’m tiffy-ticked off," she wrote.

The former champion returned to the ring earlier this week in the Netherlands. It was the veteran's first match back since SummerSlam, and she was defeated by Nia Jax once again.

WWE SmackDown star Bayley breaks character to praise Tiffany Stratton

Bayley recently spoke highly of Tiffany Stratton and noted that she has already accomplished a lot in the industry at such a young age.

Speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump earlier this year, the veteran noted that Stratton is only 25 years old and said that blew her mind. She added that her rival already had a ton of confidence and joked that she was a little full of herself.

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me. To be at that level, and to already have the confidence that she does, whether it is from the right place or not, you know? It is a little cocky. It is a little conceited, but it is fine," she said.

The former Damage CTRL member is currently not booked for a match this Saturday at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 35-year-old in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

