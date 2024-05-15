Bayley breaks character to praise WWE rival

Bayley has broken character to praise her rival on WWE SmackDown. The veteran won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and defeated Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL to become the WWE Women's Champion.

The 34-year-old successfully defended her title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton last weekend at Backlash in a Triple Threat match. Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Bayley broke character to praise Tiffany Stratton as a performer. She noted that the former NXT Women's Champion is only 25, and that blows her mind.

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me. To be at that level, and to already have the confidence that she does, whether it is from the right place or not, you know? It is a little cocky. It is a little conceited, but it is fine," she said. [From 54:38 - 55:05]

Bayley added that Stratton is able to hang with wrestlers with much more experience than her and has a bright future in the company.

"She is able to perform at that level, and hang with us. Hang with someone like Naomi, hang with someone like myself, who is a Grand Slam champion. I think that is very impressive and shows that she really does have a bright future. But it just wasn't her night (at Backlash), you know?" she added. [From 55:06 - 55:24]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley discloses what she wants to see out of WWE SmackDown star

Jade Cargill joined WWE last year and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. Bayley recently shared what she is hoping to see out of the former AEW star moving forward in the promotion.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Bayley shared what she is looking for out of Jade Cargill on the main roster. The former leader of Damage CTRL stated that she wanted to see consistency from the 31-year-old and is excited to see what she brings to the women's division.

"I'm excited to have her. I think she's a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I'm interested to see what she brings to the division because I'm all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency, I need to see you out there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally." [2:23 – 2:44]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bayley is a fan favorite once again after exiting Damage CTRL. Only time will tell how long the veteran will be able to hang onto the WWE Women's Championship.

