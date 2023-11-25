Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lana send heartfelt messages to released WWE star who just turned 29

Nia Jax and others left heartfelt messages on a released WWE star's Instagram post.

Aliyah was let go by WWE in September. She wasn't featured on TV for the entirety of the year before being released. She turned 29 on November 23, 2023.

Aliyah received birthday wishes from CJ Perry fka Lana, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez. Check out the wishes below:

Aliyah gets birthday wishes from wrestlers

Aliyah on being a WWE fan growing up

Aliyah was a huge wrestling fan growing up. Ahead of last year's Royal Rumble event, she chatted with Denise Salcedo and spoke candidly about it.

She revealed that she watched Lita, The Bella Twins, and others while growing up.

“It feels incredible because growing up I used to watch Lita, I used to watch Mickie James, I used to watch The Bellas. It’s so cool, on one hand, I get to see all the legends and on the other hand, I will look to my right and I will see Liv Morgan who is like my best friend forever so I am just so excited. It’s going to be a great time. I’m just ready to go in there and kick a** and win. It’s going to be a crazy dynamic. My favorite part of the Rumble is just not knowing who will be coming out next. There’s still a whole bunch of people who haven’t been announced. The surprise within that I am so excited for. That’s always been my favorite part.” [H/T Diva Dirt]

Aliyah is incredibly talented, and her fans certainly miss her on TV. It remains to be seen what's next for the young gun in the coming months following her release.

Do you miss Aliyah? Sound off in the comments section below.