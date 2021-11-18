Becky Lynch takes a shot at released WWE star

Becky Lynch took a shot at Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair over their awkward "shoot fight" on RAW, back in August this year.

Becky Lynch recently sat down with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour and discussed a string of topics in regards to her career. Lynch is all set to face Charlotte Flair in an inter-brand match at Survivor Series. The RAW Women's Champion was asked whether she fears the match will end up being a disappointment due to "real-life" tensions between the two women.

Lynch agreed with Helwani's sentiment and shared an example of how wrestlers not being on the same page can lead to disastrous results. Lynch brought up former WWE star Nia Jax's infamous "shoot fight" with Charlotte Flair from an episode of RAW earlier this year, and made it clear that such a situation is "not good."

"Yeah, of course. Of course there is. And kind of saw that a little bit with Charlotte and Nia at one stage. When people don't work together it can go badly. And it's not good, it's not good. You're watching for the wrong reasons," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair certainly haven't been on the same page lately

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's awkward and disastrous "Championship Exchange" segment was a clear indication that there's tension between the two women. Lynch had an intense backstage confrontation with Flair following the segment.

Both Lynch and Flair are heading into Survivor Series 2021 with the clear intent of leaving the event with their heads held high. Only time will tell who will come out victorious when all is said and done.

As for Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair's "shoot fight" that Becky Lynch mentioned, it certainly made for an awkward visual. Jax dropped The Queen on her head during the match and that's when things reportedly went haywire.

The two women made news for all the wrong reasons and were severely slammed by the WWE Universe for acting in an unprofessional manner.

Edited by Alan John