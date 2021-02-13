Nia Jax reacts to embarrassing spot on SmackDown

Nia Jax took to Twitter to react to another awkward spot that she was a part of, on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair came face to face with Women's Champion Sasha Banks. To the duo's surprise, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler came out to the ring, and berated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in the process. Banks ended up showing footage of Jax's awkward spot during the finish to her Tables match with Lana on RAW.

The quartet then engaged in a brawl, which ended with Banks and Bianca dropping her on the apron, and leaving her in immense pain. Here's Nia Jax's reaction to the uncomfortable spot:

Two absolutely disrespectful “superstars” on #Smackdown... THIS is why we don’t come to Friday nights!! 😤 https://t.co/kuQOVPGN28 — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 13, 2021

Nia Jax must be regretting her decision to come to SmackDown to confront Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Nia Jax just can't seem to catch a break. First, she lost to Lana in a Tables match on WWE RAW, in embarrassing fashion. Before the match, Jax was so confident about her victory that she took to Twitter and told Lana that she can't wait to put her through a table again. Fans might remember that Jax had put Lana through the announce table on nine consecutive occasions, back in 2020. The final moments of the bout saw Jax missing Lana while executing a leg drop on the apron, and injuring her backside in the process.

The spot immediately went viral on Twitter, and Jax wasn't happy one bit. Her Tag Team partner Shayna Baszler wasn't happy as well, seeing Nia Jax spending time on Twitter instead of rehabbing her injury. Jax decided it would be a good idea to come to SmackDown to confront Belair and Banks, but regretted it when all was said and done. The awkward spot from RAW repeated itself, and Jax will be on the receiving end of more online jokes and memes over the next few days.