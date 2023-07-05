Nia Jax reacts with an interesting message to Ronda Rousey getting betrayed at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Former WWE star Nia Jax took to social media to react to Ronda Rousey getting betrayed at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

At the show, Ronda was betrayed by her long-term friend and now-former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler. During the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, Baszler put Rousey in a submission, allowing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to secure the win.

Taking to Instagram, Jax reacted to an Instagram post from Baszler with an interesting message. The Irresistible Force is a former tag team partner of The Queen of Spades and was similarly betrayed by her in the past.

"Shayna always turns on her friends," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Nia Jax's Instagram comment:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Nia Jax knows a thing or two about Shayna Baszler Nia Jax knows a thing or two about Shayna Baszler https://t.co/LATu7ksuYt

NXT star Lola Vice sent a message to Ronda Rousey after she was betrayed

WWE NXT star Lola Vice recently took to social media to send a message to Ronda Rousey.

Vice, similarly to Rousey, transitioned from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling. She was previously signed under Bellator MMA. Meanwhile, Rousey was a part of UFC and is a UFC Hall of Famer.

In the aftermath of Shayna Baszler's betrayal of The Baddest Woman On The Planet, Vice took to social media to claim that she would never turn her back on Ronda. She seemingly offered Rousey the chance to team up with her.

"@Rondarousey I would never turn on you," wrote Vice.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Love the fact that Baszler commented on how she introduced Ronda Rousey to professional wrestling, and how Rousey was just handed a WrestleMania shot.



Great segment.

#WWERaw Shayna Baszler cutting a fantastic promo on the mic right now, holy shit.Love the fact that Baszler commented on how she introduced Ronda Rousey to professional wrestling, and how Rousey was just handed a WrestleMania shot.Great segment. Shayna Baszler cutting a fantastic promo on the mic right now, holy shit.Love the fact that Baszler commented on how she introduced Ronda Rousey to professional wrestling, and how Rousey was just handed a WrestleMania shot.Great segment. 👏👏#WWERaw https://t.co/028foWAiqp

Rousey and Baszler previously won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were forced to vacate the titles. They eventually unified the belts with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships after beating the team of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

However, Baszler's betrayal will lead to a potential singles feud between her and Rousey.

Would you like to see Baszler vs. Rousey at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes