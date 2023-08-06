Nia Jax reacts to Jimmy betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has reacted to Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

The main event of SummerSlam 2023 saw Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Jey Uso. In the bout's final moments, Jimmy made a surprising return and betrayed his own blood as the fans watched dumbstruck.

Jimmy's betrayal led to Reigns defeating Jey Uso to retain his title belt. Shortly after, Nia Jax took to Twitter to react to the surprise ending.

Here's what she wrote:

Nia Jax has been away from WWE for about two years now. She was let go by the company in late 2021. She must've not seen Jimmy's betrayal coming, much like most of the WWE Universe.

After tonight's betrayal, Jimmy will seemingly kickstart a heated feud with his brother Jey Uso. Jey was quite close to putting Reigns down tonight at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but Jimmy's betrayal squashed his dreams of becoming the top champion.

Roman Reigns is still going strong as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Now that he has defeated Jey Uso, it remains to be seen what's next for The Tribal Chief.

