Nia Jax reacts to missing WWE WrestleMania 41

Nia Jax did not appear at WrestleMania 41 despite being one of WWE's most prominent female stars over the last year. In a recent interview, the SmackDown talent addressed her omission from the two-night event.

Jax won the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament before capturing the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley at SummerSlam. The Irresistible Force's title reign ended when Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 episode of SmackDown.

On The Nikki & Brie Show, Jax spoke to The Bella Twins about her disappointment at not being booked in a WrestleMania 41 match:

"I love the fact that I'm coming back to a different division as well. We have such younger talent coming up, and then it gives me a chance to experiment with what I know and show different sides of Nia Jax. I've been having a blast, to be fair. Missing out on WrestleMania s*cks, but at the end of the day I can sit back and be like, 'I helped this. I helped build this.'" [4:30 – 4:51]

Jax played a key role in the evolution of Stratton's character in 2024 and early 2025. On April 19, Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

How Nia Jax helped Tiffany Stratton in real life

In early 2024, Tiffany Stratton began traveling with WWE's main roster stars after two and a half years in the NXT developmental system.

Before a flight to Australia, Nia Jax noticed Stratton by herself and decided to help the newcomer adjust to life as a WWE star:

"She was on the road with us every tour, every live event. She really put in the work. We had a trip to Australia. It was a 20-hour flight, and she was just sitting by herself, and she's just really quiet, so I just sat next to her because I could tell it's intimidating, everybody has their cliques and stuff, so I sat next to her for 20 hours on a flight. Totally hit it off with her." [7:31 – 7:51]

In the same episode, Jax addressed her dating life and relationship status outside of WWE.

