"That's enough" - Nia Jax reacts to her mother joking about awkward RAW incident

Nia Jax isn't happy with her mother jumping on the bandwagon and making jokes at her expense, following her awkward spot on last week's RAW.

On last Monday's episode, Lana defeated Nia Jax in a Tables match, and the closing moments of the bout quickly went viral. Nia Jax could be seen screaming in agony over a failed spot, and countless memes were made on the same.

Now, Nia Jax has revealed that her own mother is making jokes about her awkward spot. The former RAW Women's Champion believes what's happening isn't right. Check out the full tweet below:

That’s enough people! My own mother is making jokes about my incident! She says she doesn’t want to be left out. This isn’t even right!!!!!! Leave me hole alone 😫 pic.twitter.com/n557IeRjcg — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 15, 2021

Nia Jax immediately gained virality about her "hole"

The spot in question saw Nia Jax trying to hit a leg drop on Lana. However, the latter moved away at the last moment, leading to Nia hitting her backside on the apron. Nia screamed in pain and began walking away from Lana, who seized the opportunity and pushed her through a table placed against a barrier.

This was Lana's revenge on Nia Jax, who had put her through the announce table on nine separate occasions last year. Minutes after Lana's win, Naomi also picked up a huge victory over Nia's partner, Shayna Baszler.

Now, Lana and Naomi are going to face the villains for the Women's Tag Team titles. A victory for the babyfaces would give Lana the very first WWE title belt of her career. Lana had a chance to win the belts last year at TLC 2020, but a dastardly attack by Jax and Baszler put her out of action for weeks on end.

As for Nia Jax, she would want nothing but to see the memes and jokes come to a stop. Initially, Nia Jax looked happy after going viral over the spot. Soon after, Shayna Baszler advised her to stop spending time on Twitter and heal up her injury.

Now though, she seems fed up with the jokes, especially given the fact that her own mother has hopped on the bandwagon.