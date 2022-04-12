"I heard he's injured now" – Nia Jax reacts after playfully pushing former WWE Champion

After playfully pushing The Miz at Alexa Bliss' wedding, Nia Jax shared a hilarious reaction.

Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera recently got married in an elaborate ceremony at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. Several wrestling stars and personalities attended the wedding, including former WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Former WWE Champion The Miz was in attendance as well.

The duo did an amusing bit during the wedding, in which they walked down the aisle together. The Miz blocked Jax's way, which didn't sit well with her. Jax playfully pushed him off the aisle to a loud chorus of cheers from guests.

Jax later shared an amusing reaction to the video on her official Instagram story. She referenced the accusations of being unsafe during her WWE run, saying she's heard The Miz is injured now:

Nia Jax got accused of injuring co-workers during her WWE stint

Nia Jax had a seven-year run with WWE from 2014 to 2021. She joined the main roster in 2016, where she remained a mainstay until her 2021 release. Jax won several titles on the main roster, including the RAW Women's Championship. She won the title by defeating real-life best friend Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34.

Jax received massive criticism from the WWE Universe for being unsafe towards her co-workers during matches. She accidentally gave Becky Lynch a bloody nose in late 2018 and was heavily bashed by fans for the same. Jax later attracted more negative attention for being reckless with Kairi Sane on an episode of RAW.

Jax was let go by WWE last year. She has since stated that she's done with pro-wrestling for good.

The Miz, on the other hand, is going strong in WWE. He has been a WWE regular for about 18 years and is one of the most decorated stars in the company.

