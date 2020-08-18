Nia Jax reacts to Triple H's comments on accusations against Velveteen Dream

WWE EVP Triple H recently had a chat with CBS Sports and opened up on the controversy surrounding NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream. The former NXT North American Champion recently made his return to WWE TV after a brief hiatus from the ring, and Triple H revealed that Dream was out of action because he was hospitalized following his car accident.

Triple H went on to make it clear that WWE looked into the allegations made against Dream during the #SpeakingOut movement and found nothing against him.

Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything.

When a wrestling news outlet named Daily Accolade posted the news on its Instagram handle, a current WWE Superstar chimed in with an interesting comment. Nia Jax posted a string of clown emojis in the comments section, as can be seen in the screengrab below:

Nia Jax in the comments 😳 pic.twitter.com/mizAc1oesf — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 18, 2020

Nia Jax doesn't look too thrilled with Triple H's comments in regard to the allegations

The accusations against Velveteen Dream were pretty serious and a large portion of the WWE Universe wasn't happy when he was brought back to TV without the outcome of the allegations being addressed by WWE publicly.

Now that Triple H has cleared the air, fans of Dream can rest easy and look forward to his outing with Finn Balor. The winner of the match will get a chance to compete in a Ladder match for the NXT North American title at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

As for Nia Jax, her comment has led to tons of speculation among the fans. She certainly didn't seem thrilled with Triple H's statement and fans would like to see her address the comment she made reacting to the news.