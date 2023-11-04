Nia Jax reacts to unbelievable transformation of Randy Orton's wife on Halloween

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has responded to a photo of Kim Orton's incredible Halloween costume that she shared on Instagram.

Kim Orton seems to have done a lot of work into putting together a costume for this year's Halloween. She shared a photo on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen rocking a scarecrow costume. She also seemingly painted her face to add to the overall presentation. Orton received massive praise from fans in the comments for her amazing costume idea.

She asked fans if the costume would manage to scare the kids at her daughter's "Trunk Or Treat," and Nia Jax commented with a 'yes,' as can be seen below:

Nia Jax's response to Kim Orton's question

How did Kim Orton react after Randy Orton hit an RKO on Nia Jax?

Jax entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019 after taking out R-Truth. It proved to be a terrible decision on her part, as she was on the receiving end of a bunch of finishing moves, including the RKO. Jax once revealed that Kim jokingly yelled at her after Orton hit an RKO on her in the ring.

"Shortly after this moment, Kim Orton was yelling at me, 'That's what you get for messing with my husband, still love you Nia,'" wrote Jax on Instagram.

Jax is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW. She is all set to compete for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at WWE Crown Jewel in a matter of hours. Jax, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler will compete in a Fatal Five-Way match with Ripley defending her title belt.

It remains to be seen if The Nightmare manages to leave Riyadh with the Women's World Title still on her shoulder. Judging by the fact that the odds are heavily against her, it won't be a surprise if fans get to see a new champion crowned at Crown Jewel.

Drop your reactions to Kim Orton's Halloween costume in the comments section below!

