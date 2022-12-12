Nia Jax responds to heartfelt message from WWE Universe

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has reacted to a heartwarming message from wrestling fans.

Nia Jax was released by the company in November 2021. She had signed in 2014 and spent seven years with the promotion before she was let go. Jax captured the RAW Women's Championship once in her career. She is also a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, with both reigns occurring alongside Shayna Baszler.

Jax took to Twitter to react to a fan that has been posting images of the former WWE star since her release. The 38-year-old sent a heart emoji in response to the superfan.

Nia Jax on if she will ever return to WWE

Nia recently discussed the possibility of wrestling in the future and said that anything is possible.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Jax said that her in-ring career is likely over, but she wouldn't be opposed to returning for appearances to help put younger talent over.

"I always said I would never wrestle again. I don't know if I'd ever, I don't think I'd go back to full-time wrestling because it was, it's crazy because now they have it different, but it just took a lot. It took a toll on me, but I wouldn't mind going back and doing like a fun little story and, you know, putting somebody over or whatever, something like that."

The former champion stated that she spent a good amount of time wrestling in her life and would like to start a family.

"But like I think, you know, I gave a good amount of time and now I'm like, I prefer to just, god willing, get married and have kids, you know." (36:36 - 37:06)

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene twitter.com/Saraya/status/… SARAYA @Saraya I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow 🥹 @AEW I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow 🥹 @AEW I am beyond proud of this woman! I’m so excited to watch her shine tonight!!! Love you @Saraya I am beyond proud of this woman! I’m so excited to watch her shine tonight!!! Love you @Saraya ❤️ twitter.com/Saraya/status/…

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back several superstars for appearances since gaining power in the company. It will be interesting to see if The Irresistible Force makes a cameo on WWE TV someday.

