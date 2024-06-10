Nia Jax responds to male WWE star's comments about her bo*ty

Nia Jax is one of the most intimidating and fearsome women on the WWE roster. However, the Queen of the Ring's response to her fellow male star's comments about her rear was lighthearted and wholesome.

Brutus Creed of the Creed Brothers recently launched his YouTube series “BIG Brutus Bites,” where he reviews different types of food. The former NXT star shared his thoughts on Taco Bell's new Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme in a recent video. However, while making a comparison, he made a throwaway comment about two colleagues, stating that Crunchwrap was "bigger than Bayley and Nia Jax's boo*y."

The RAW star faced a lot of flak for his comments, with fans calling him out for being insensitive. However, Jax seems to be unbothered by Brutus' opinion as she responded with a lighthearted comment, noting that the Creed Brothers' star cracks her up:

"😂😂😂 Brutus cracks me up! My b*tt is big, thank you," wrote Jax.

WWE veteran commented on Nia Jax's backstage segment on WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax did not have the Friday night she would have hoped for, as she slipped multiple times during her backstage segment on SmackDown. Nonetheless, the segment was well-liked by fans and critics as the Irresistible Force continued her feud with Michin.

Dutch Mantell commented on the segment during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. The former WWE manager noted that the confrontation between the two was well executed.

"The backstage segment, it adds so much to that show. It was not long, they just make a point and they get out of it. Nia Jax, I didn’t expect the drink in the face. Weren’t conditioned at all. Punch or something [is fine] but a drink in the face, I can’t believe they did that. It makes me want to see more between them. So again, I think every segment in that worked. Every segment."

Nia has been operating on a whole different level since her return to WWE. She recently defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the Queen of the Ring. The Irresistible Force is currently embroiled in a feud with Michin on SmackDown.

