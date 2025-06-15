  • home icon
  Nia Jax reunites with former WWE star teammate ahead of RAW

Nia Jax reunites with former WWE star teammate ahead of RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 15, 2025 22:55 GMT
Jax is currently on the SmackDown roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Jax is currently on the SmackDown roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nia Jax reunited with her former tag team partner ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran competed in a Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way match this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Ahead of this week's edition of the red brand in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Jax was spotted reuniting with a former WWE star. Shayna Baszler was released by the company last month, but she attended referee Danilo Anfibio's wedding earlier this week.

Jax was also at the wedding and reunited with Baszler at the event. The 41-year-old and The Queen of Spades used to be a tag team in the promotion, capturing the Women's Tag Team Championships twice as a duo.

Former WWE star Sonya Deville shared several photos and videos from the wedding, and the former champions can be seen celebrating together in the post below.

Jade Cargill defeated Nia Jax, Piper Niven, and Michin in a Fatal Four-Way match this past Friday night on the blue brand to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. The winner of the QOTR tourney will earn a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 later this year.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Nia Jax

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his honest feelings about SmackDown star Nia Jax.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long shared that he would always be rooting for Jax. The Hall of Famer noted that Nia Jax was a good friend of his and that he loved her to death.

"Well, I'm just glad to see Nia doing whatever she's doing. Any match they put her in, you know, I'm always rooting for her. We tease about her being my baby's mom and all that stuff, but actually, she's just a real good friend of mine. She's such a sweetheart of a person, has a great attitude, and is somebody you don't mind talking to, you know what I mean? So, I'm just all for Nia. I love her to death, man, and so I hope everything happens in her favor," he said. [From 0:39 to 01:11]
You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Nia Jax also lost her Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match last month, and Naomi went on to emerge victorious at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former champion after she failed to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament on SmackDown.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

