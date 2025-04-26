Nia Jax reveals new WWE goal after WrestleMania 41

Nia Jax was not included on the WrestleMania 41 card despite being a key member of the WWE SmackDown roster over the last year. Speaking to WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella, The Irresistible Force revealed what she wants to do on television moving forward.

Ad

In 2024, Jax formed an alliance with Tiffany Stratton before striking up a new tag team partnership with Candice LeRae. As a singles competitor, the villainous star also won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and the WWE Women's Championship.

On The Nikki & Brie Show, Jax said she would like to move away from singles action to target the Women's Tag Team Championship with LeRae:

"I wanna get back in the tag division. Me and Candice, we've been tagged up, and that was just kind of by chance, and I'm like, gosh, I kinda miss being in the tag division. It's so much more fun when you're playing off your partner and having a good time." [29:34 – 29:50]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day members lost the titles to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 before recapturing the gold on RAW.

Nia Jax reflects on her tag team success

In 2020, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bayley and Sasha Banks at Payback after surprisingly becoming tag partners. They won the titles again in 2021 from Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the Royal Rumble kickoff show.

Ad

Jax enjoyed working alongside Baszler and would like to get involved in another meaningful WWE tag team storyline:

"During COVID, Shayna Baszler and I really brought the tag [division up], and even with Sasha and Bayley, we had great matches and it wasn't in front of anybody. I'm thinking, gosh, we brought such great energy and chemistry, and I'm hoping that if I'm not needed for certain things, I would love to help in the tag division." [29:53 – 30:10]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the immediate future, Jax looks set to continue performing as a singles competitor. On April 25, she returned to SmackDown and attacked WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Please credit The Nikki & Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Nia Jax's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More