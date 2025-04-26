Nia Jax reveals new WWE goal after WrestleMania 41

Nia Jax was not included on the WrestleMania 41 card despite being a key member of the WWE SmackDown roster over the last year. Speaking to WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella, The Irresistible Force revealed what she wants to do on television moving forward.
In 2024, Jax formed an alliance with Tiffany Stratton before striking up a new tag team partnership with Candice LeRae. As a singles competitor, the villainous star also won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and the WWE Women's Championship.
On The Nikki & Brie Show, Jax said she would like to move away from singles action to target the Women's Tag Team Championship with LeRae:
"I wanna get back in the tag division. Me and Candice, we've been tagged up, and that was just kind of by chance, and I'm like, gosh, I kinda miss being in the tag division. It's so much more fun when you're playing off your partner and having a good time." [29:34 – 29:50]
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day members lost the titles to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 before recapturing the gold on RAW.
Nia Jax reflects on her tag team success
In 2020, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bayley and Sasha Banks at Payback after surprisingly becoming tag partners. They won the titles again in 2021 from Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the Royal Rumble kickoff show.
Jax enjoyed working alongside Baszler and would like to get involved in another meaningful WWE tag team storyline:
"During COVID, Shayna Baszler and I really brought the tag [division up], and even with Sasha and Bayley, we had great matches and it wasn't in front of anybody. I'm thinking, gosh, we brought such great energy and chemistry, and I'm hoping that if I'm not needed for certain things, I would love to help in the tag division." [29:53 – 30:10]
In the immediate future, Jax looks set to continue performing as a singles competitor. On April 25, she returned to SmackDown and attacked WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.
