Nia Jax reveals surprising details about when WWE contacted her for Royal Rumble return

After her pairing with Shayna Baszler in 2021 ended, Nia Jax took some time off, only to get released in November. More than a year later, she made a surprising return at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, and she has revealed a bit more about how WWE contacted her.

Nia Jax's return at the 2023 Royal Rumble was a big surprise as she entered last. Ultimately, every woman in the ring, 11 of them to be precise, teamed up together to take out the biggest threat of the Rumble match. There was also a botch in her entrance as WWE hit her music before the countdown.

Appearing on a "Sign-It-Live" live stream with Highspots - an online auction - Nia Jax denied that she was contacted a month in advance for the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"No I did not," she said.

She also confirmed that it was a fairly rushed ordeal, making it all last minute.

"I had it very quickly rushed."

Following the Royal Rumble, Jax sent a message to the WWE Universe with a heart emoji, suggesting that she was happy to be back.

Is Nia Jax returning to WWE?

It will be interesting to see whether Nia is contacted for a full-time return to WWE. Unlike other superstars who jumped to other promotions, Jax explicitly stated that she wasn't interested in wrestling and suggested that she was done with her wrestling career.

The potential is undoubtedly there, and as long as she can overcome her reputation of being a superstar who injures others, she will probably be welcomed back with open arms, as the women's division needs some fresh faces.

The Royal Rumble appearance was a one-off as of the moment, although WWE did release some of her merchandise. With that said, she is still in the alumni section of the official website.

