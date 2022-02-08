Former WWE Superstar reveals Vince McMahon's reaction when she legitimately injured Becky Lynch

When Nia Jax broke Becky Lynch's nose on WWE RAW, Vince McMahon laughed.

In 2018, Jax led the RAW women's team to victory at Survivor Series by last eliminating Asuka. At the same event, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was supposed to battle Ronda Rousey in an interpromotional bout. However, prior to the pay-per-view, Lynch suffered an injury at the hands of Jax and was replaced by Charlotte.

Nia Jax was the latest guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss her time in WWE and what she might be doing next. Speaking about the incident where she accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose, Jax revealed when she went to apologize to Vince McMahon, he was laughing about it.

"I go to Vince and go, 'I'm so sorry.' He's laughing. I walk away, I'm texting Becky and making sure she's okay. Just bugging the s**out of her," Nia Jax said. "Of course, Becky is like, 'I'm fine.'Before Survivor Series, I had this cut on my knuckle, I don't know if it was from the hit. I was texting [WWE social media guy] Mickie and he's like, 'You're getting so much s**t online.' 'Should I go with it?' 'Just run with it.' I sent out a tweet, something stupid like, 'Is anyone asking how my hand is doing?' Of course, the internet went ablaze, and hated my guts."

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette The tea hath spilleth! my girl @linafanene gave me the honor of her first interview since parting ways with WWE. We get into it ALL. Don’t miss this one The tea hath spilleth! my girl @linafanene gave me the honor of her first interview since parting ways with WWE. We get into it ALL. Don’t miss this one 😜 https://t.co/4lxzpmgGA2

Vince McMahon changed the outcome of Survivor Series due to Nia Jax's heat online

Nia Jax later revealed that Vince McMahon actually changed the finish to her 2018 Survivor Series match and put her over due to the heat she was getting online for breaking Becky Lynch's nose.

"That night of Survivor Series, somebody else was supposed to go over, but it got back to Vince how much the internet was hating me that he changed the finish because he wanted the heat," Nia Jax revealed. "When my music hit, the crowd was booing the s**t out of me, it was insane. Vince was like, 'All those babyfaces should be thanking you. We have a true legitimate heel here. You go out there, point at that fist, and smile.' From then on, I just played into the role."

What do you think of Nia Jax's comments? Are you surprised to hear McMahon changed the finish of Survivor Series due to heat? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

