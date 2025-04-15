Nia Jax's mysterious WWE absence before WrestleMania 41 is a concerning issue, notes veteran (Exclusive) 

WWE has always needed all hands on deck during WrestleMania season, but Nia Jax's absence has surprised many, including Vince Russo.

The former women's champion was last in action at the Elimination Chamber show, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae and lost to the dream duo of Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Despite speculation suggesting she might not have the medical clearance to wrestle, Nia Jax clarified she isn't injured, adding to the confusion surrounding her status in WWE.

Vince Russo addressed the matter on Legion of RAW while noting how WWE has several "good little hands" in the women's division. The wrestling veteran considered Nia Jax in the same category of wrestlers and was perplexed about her absence as WWE builds to WrestleMania.

Russo explained the potential issue in talent management:

"It's the 'IT' Factor. She is a good little hand. There are a lot of good little hands on this show. By the way, speaking of good little hands, is Nia Jax hurt? Where is she? She hasn't been on in months, and Candice LeRae went away when Nia Jax went away. These women are all good little hands, IYO SKY's partner, Dakota Kai, are all good little hands." [From 35:00 onwards]

Nia Jax will most likely miss WrestleMania, but her most ardent fans would hope WWE has plans for the superstars after the show is in the books.

