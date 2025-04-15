  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Nia Jax's mysterious WWE absence before WrestleMania 41 is a concerning issue, notes veteran (Exclusive) 

Nia Jax's mysterious WWE absence before WrestleMania 41 is a concerning issue, notes veteran (Exclusive) 

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Apr 15, 2025 09:02 GMT
Nia Jax has not competed for over a month. [Image via WWE.com]
Nia Jax has not competed for over a month. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE has always needed all hands on deck during WrestleMania season, but Nia Jax's absence has surprised many, including Vince Russo.

Ad

The former women's champion was last in action at the Elimination Chamber show, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae and lost to the dream duo of Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Despite speculation suggesting she might not have the medical clearance to wrestle, Nia Jax clarified she isn't injured, adding to the confusion surrounding her status in WWE.

Vince Russo addressed the matter on Legion of RAW while noting how WWE has several "good little hands" in the women's division. The wrestling veteran considered Nia Jax in the same category of wrestlers and was perplexed about her absence as WWE builds to WrestleMania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Russo explained the potential issue in talent management:

"It's the 'IT' Factor. She is a good little hand. There are a lot of good little hands on this show. By the way, speaking of good little hands, is Nia Jax hurt? Where is she? She hasn't been on in months, and Candice LeRae went away when Nia Jax went away. These women are all good little hands, IYO SKY's partner, Dakota Kai, are all good little hands." [From 35:00 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Nia Jax will most likely miss WrestleMania, but her most ardent fans would hope WWE has plans for the superstars after the show is in the books.

Please credit Legion of RAW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

About the author
Lennard Surrao

Lennard Surrao

A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.

He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:

https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Lennard Surrao
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications