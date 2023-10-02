Nia Jax sends bizarre message to haters ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been criticized by many people since her return to WWE. The former Women's Champion recently sent an unexpected message to all her haters ahead of RAW.

Jax returned to WWE a few weeks ago during the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. The 39-year-old attacked both stars and has been on a tear since. She has annihilated every woman she has crossed paths with.

The former Women's Champion has had a history of injuring her opponents, and many fans and veterans often criticize her for being unsafe in the ring. It is the reason why a lot of people even questioned her return to the roster. The Irresistible Force recently took to Twitter to give a bizarre reply to her naysayers. Nia Jax posted a picture of herself and sent a message to the people hating her.

"Go s*ck a lemon," Nia wrote.

The former RAW Women's Champion took out Zoey Stark last week, and it seems like she might be headed toward another dominant display on the red brand. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar becomes her next victim.

Rhea Ripley posted a cryptic message for Nia Jax

A week after Nia's assault, WWE confirmed that she had injured both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. The company noted that Rodriguez suffered whiplash and the Women's World Champion got some bruised ribs.

The Nightmare has since been out of action as she is yet to be medically cleared. Ripley, however, sent a message to The Irresistible Force on Twitter, where she posted a picture of Jax's attack on her with a joker emoji in the caption.

Many believe this is a clear warning from Ripley's side to her attacker. The Eradicator of The Judgement Day might return soon to get her revenge against the former Women's Champion.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley come back and face Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.