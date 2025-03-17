Nia Jax sends a four-word message to Bianca Belair amid her issues with multiple WWE Superstars

Nia Jax sent a message to Bianca Belair, who is currently having issues with multiple WWE Superstars. The EST is involved in a storyline with Naomi and Jade Cargill and is also feuding with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Belair became the number one contender for the Women's World Championship after winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will face SKY at WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the Sky became champion by defeating Rhea Ripley on RAW days after Belair became the number one contender.

On Instagram, Jax reacted to Belair's Get Ready With Me video with a four-word message. The former WWE Women's Champion pointed out that Belair's shoes didn't match.

"Those shoes don’t match," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment:

Konnan discussed Bianca Belair's involvement in attacking Jade Cargill

Konnan believes Bianca Belair had something to do with Jade Cargill's attack. He also praised WWE's creative team and added that Belair seems to be manipulating everything related to the incident.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, the veteran also recalled Rhea Ripley's promo with Belair and IYO SKY from Monday Night RAW. He said:

"It almost makes me think that maybe [Bianca Belair] did have something to do—this is what I love about WWE, they're making me think more than usual. I'm maybe overanalyzing this, but it's almost like Bianca maybe is manipulating everything, and she is guilty," Konnan thought out loud. "On RAW, Rhea [Ripley] tells her something more along those lines, so they're not going to throw it in the verbiage if they're not going somewhere [with it], unless they're making you think she did something when she didn't."

Belair will challenge SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Naomi is feuding with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. The Storm will return to in-ring action on this week's SmackDown.

