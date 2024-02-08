Nia Jax sends a four-word message to WWE personality after being recalled of viral moment with Jade Cargill

Nia Jax took to social media to send a message aimed at WWE personality after she posted a photo of Jax and Jade Cargill.

The WWE personality in question is Megan Morant. Jax was a dominant force in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, she was eliminated by the debuting Cargill, who made a statement in her first-ever official WWE match.

Taking to Instagram, Morant posted a set of photos wishing her female WWE colleagues a Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Her Instagram post also included a photo of Cargill lifting Jax, to which the latter has reacted with a four-word message.

"I'm done with you @meganmorantwwe" wrote Jax

Check out a screenshot of Jax's Instagram story:

Jade Cargill was put on notice by Liv Morgan

While Jade Cargill did make a statement in the Women's Royal Rumble Match by eliminating Nia Jax, she was eventually eliminated by the returning Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Morgan discussed eliminating Cargill. She stated that the former AEW TBS Champion wasn't ready for her but believes that Cargill will be a "bigger star" in WWE. Morgan said:

"She wasn't ready for Liv," Morgan stretched the statement jokingly. "She's a star, and she's gonna be a star. She's gonna be an even bigger star than she is now. But like I said, she wasn't ready for Liv. Like most people aren't."

Jade Cargill is yet to sign with a WWE brand. She has already appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

On the other hand, Nia Jax is feuding with Rhea Ripley. This past Monday on RAW, former RAW Women's Champion took out The Eradicator in a brutal attack and sent out a statement.

Jax is expected to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship, presumably at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

