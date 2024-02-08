Former champion fires shot at Jade Cargill following WWE in-ring debut

Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble was warmly received by the live crowd in Tampa Bay, Florida. Furthermore, her performance in the battle royal was singled out for praise by several wrestling media outlets and fans on social media.

She was eliminated in the closing moments of the match by runner-up Liv Morgan (who also made her return at the event). This occurred right before Bayley kicked the latter out and won the contest.

While talking about her journey since getting injured last year up to the Royal Rumble return on WWE's The Bump today, Liv Morgan brought up the icing on the cake that was eliminating the "star" Jade Cargill:

"She wasn't ready for Liv," Morgan stretched the statement jokingly. "She's a star, and she's gonna be a star. She's gonna be an even bigger star than she is now. But like I said, she wasn't ready for Liv. Like most people aren't." [From 26:04 to 26:20]

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also asserted that this year's Road to WrestleMania is about her and that she will get revenge on Rhea Ripley for putting her on the bench last year.

Liv Morgan will face Zoey Stark next week on WWE RAW in a qualifying match

Zoey Stark is one of the fastest-rising superstars on the red brand's roster, and she is scheduled to wrestle Liv Morgan next week. The winner will qualify for the titular contest at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Who will qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match?

Prior to getting injured, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez held the Women's Tag Team Championship. With Morgan out of action, Rodriguez received a shot at Rhea Ripley on multiple occasions but failed to capture the Women's World Title.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch qualified this past Monday night when she defeated Zoey Stark's tag team partner, Shayna Baszler. Interestingly, the upcoming Elimination Chamber Match will mark The Man's first appearance inside the Devil's Playground.

If you use the quote, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit WWE's The Bump.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE