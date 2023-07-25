Is Liv Morgan really injured? Find out after Rhea Ripley's brutal assault on WWE RAW

On the July 24, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan wanted to take revenge on Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, the showdown between the superstars didn’t go down as Morgan had expected.

As Morgan made her entrance, The Eradicator launched a devastating attack on the former tag team champion. She threw her into the barricade before laying waste to her with a steel chair. During the savage attack, Morgan injured her left arm around her left shoulder. As The Eradicator left the ring, a medic attended to Liv Morgan.

Coming to whether the injury is real or kayfabe, it’s the latter. The idea is possibly to build a rivalry between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley, where Rodriguez returns to avenge Liv. WWE has been teasing a rivalry between Ripley and Rodriguez, and the attack on Morgan can allow the promotion to segue this and build the story.

Rhea Ripley mocked Liv Morgan using the latter’s catchphrase

Following the brutal attack on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley took to social media to mock Liv Morgan.

She referenced her former partner’s catchphrase along with the kissing emoji. While The Eradicator was mocking Liv Morgan, she was being comforted by the medic and Adam Pearce, both of whom were trying to help her fight through the injury.

Currently, it’s unknown whether Raquel Rodriguez will return to take on Ripley or someone else will step up to challenge the champion.

As of now, it’s being assumed that Liv Morgan’s kayfabe injury will be used to write her off WWE TV for a while to make room for Rodriguez vs. Ripley. This can be a set up as a match between the stars at WWE SummerSlam 2023 with the Women’s World Championship on the line.

Additionally, it’s a great opportunity for the company to push Raquel Rodriguez for a singles run!

