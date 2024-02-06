Becky Lynch sets her sights on major accomplishment ahead of WWE WrestleMania 

The past year saw Becky Lynch hit several highs and lows in WWE until the dawn of a new year. Perhaps the biggest blow she felt during this time was on January 27, when The Man failed to win the Women's Royal Rumble.

Ahead of the event, Lynch told Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley that in order to prove that she is still the best, she has to win the title currently in the Australian's possession.

The Man defeated Shayna Baszler last night on RAW to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event in Perth, Australia, on February 24. The winner of the bout will challenge for the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch has another opportunity to punch her ticket to WrestleMania if she wins the Chamber match later this month. The former Women's Champion recently took to her Instagram story to celebrate her victory and hype up her upcoming match.

"Let's go," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch's Instagram story

Aside from this being Becky's last shot at becoming the number-one contender for the Women's World Title, it also marks the first time in her career she is stepping inside the Devil's Playground.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title against Nia Jax at the event. It will be interesting to see if Ripley can defeat Jax and enter WrestleMania as Women's World Champion.

Becky Lynch's longtime rival will receive a shot at Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE WrestleMania

The fact of the matter is, Rhea Ripley may not even be champion at The Show of Shows. Nia Jax has been steamrolling through the women's division of Monday Night RAW since her WWE return in September 2023.

Jax even picked up a clean victory over The Man at RAW: Day 1, which surprisingly was their first encounter in a one-on-one match.

The feud had some callbacks to when The Irresistible Force inadvertently gave Lynch a bloody nose in 2018, which catapulted her to superstardom and was followed by the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35. In the words of Nia Jax, the Irish star became a made woman after the incident.

"It was super cool. I felt great in there. Getting in there with Becky is just next level. It was easy to work with her, which is funny because we’ve never touched in a singles match. Never happened. It was really cool. Coming back, the energy, my own hometown, getting boo’d out of the building in my own hometown. Whatever, San Diego, it’s fine, we’ll talk about it later. It was great," Jax recounted the experience. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Nia Jax manages to pull off a victory over Rhea Ripley on home turf later this month. Along with that, if Lynch survives the Chamber, the latter could finally put away The Irresistible Force for good, on The Grandest Stage, no less, with the Women's World Title on the line.

