Becky Lynch to get revenge on major star she had real-life heat with at WrestleMania XL? Exploring potential twist

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW to qualify for the 2024 women's Elimination Chamber match. The Man celebrated the victory by staring at the WrestleMania XL sign, making it clear that winning the Chamber bout was her ticket to The Show of Shows.

On the same episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax's Women's World Title match at Elimination Chamber Perth was made official. The contest was confirmed after The Irresistible Force attacked The Eradicator on the previous edition of the red show.

Interestingly, both Becky Lynch and Nia Jax are scheduled to compete in high-stakes matches at Elimination Chamber. If they win their respective bouts, they might face each other in a Women's World Title contest at WrestleMania 40. The last time Jax and Lynch locked horns on WWE TV, the former secured the victory.

For those unaware, Jax and Lynch have seemingly had real-life heat in the past. The powerhouse unintentionally injured The Man's nose years ago. The two also had heated exchanges on social media in 2019. Considering their storied history, fans could be interested in watching the RAW stars face off at 'Mania.

Lynch has been on a quest to prove her worth, and defeating Jax at a massive event like WrestleMania XL might boost her momentum. Meanwhile, The Irresistible Force will aim to continue her dominant run by defeating The Man again.

Becky Lynch opens up about her victory on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch seemingly got hurt during the Elimination Chamber qualifier match on this week's RAW.

Following the contest, she was seen applying ice to her wrist. In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Lynch said she was in much pain after her hard-hitting showdown against Shayna Baszler:

"In a lot of pain, Shayna beat the holy he** out of me, but, umm, last time I beat her, I think I was like four weeks pregnant or three weeks pregnant, and I had my little baby training me for this match today. So everything felt like it came full circle, and it's keeping me on the right path. My dreams feel pretty big right now, maybe at times unattainable. But with the support system that I have and everything that I'm putting into it right now, I feel like I can't fail, and I don't wanna let her down, you know.”

It will be interesting to see if Lynch can win the Elimination Chamber match to secure a shot at the Women's World Championship.

