Do Becky Lynch and Nia Jax really dislike each other? The likely truth

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax are engaged in a feud that has been in development for five years, even if it was not intentional. It started back in 2018 when Jax unintentionally broke Lynch’s nose on RAW before Survivor Series.

Coming to the current situation, it seems that WWE is focusing on finally giving the fans a full-fledged rivalry between the two stars. Given the way the duo are taking shots at one another, it is possible that their rivalry is not just work, but it might be a heated one as well.

Interestingly, there was a time when Jax had claimed that Becky Lynch did not have any friends in the locker room. On the other hand, Jax breaking Lynch’s face contributed heavily into her being tagged as an unsafe pro wrestler in the ring.

On the same note, Lynch’s career propelled following that incident and she became “The Man", but Jax never encountered the same popularity and in fact, she suffered negative consequences from the crowd. Keeping these things in mind, it is possible that the duo may not like each other in real-life. WWE may be able to capitalize on this and create a rivalry of a lifetime.

Becky Lynch acknowledged what Nia Jax’s punch did for her

It so happens that Becky Lynch does not have any negative feelings towards what happened at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event 2018. During a conversation with GiveMeSport, The Man revealed that she should thank Nia Jax for what she did, even if it was unintentional.

"Gosh, I think that, in retrospect, I need to buy Nia Jax a bouquet of flowers because I think I think without that image, you know, myself covered in blood on top of the stands with my arms out, like my career, it may not have gotten to the place that it's gotten now, you know?" Becky Lynch said.

Both Lynch and Jax are prepared to deliver a heated rivalry for the fans. However, WWE will need to be creative with how it moves forward to ensure that the tension built over five years reflects through each promo and segment.

Do you want to see a rivalry between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.