Becky Lynch sends message to Nia Jax ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has issued a message on her showdown with Nia Jax ahead of tonight's WWE RAW from Cleveland.

WWE previously announced that The Man is looking to call out The Irresistible Force on tonight's show. The official RAW preview includes interesting verbiage as it was stated multiple times that Lynch "wants to call out" the 39-year-old superstar, indicating that there may be some sort of swerve there.

Jax taunted her rival earlier today. Lynch then took to X and commented on how this is five years in the making, which is a reference to Jax unintentionally breaking the Irish wrestler's nose on the final RAW before Survivor Series 2018. The bloody moment served as the catalyst for Lynch's big push as The Man.

"5 years in the making. #WWERaw," Lynch wrote.

Despite their history, the former RAW Women's Champions have never locked up in televised singles action, which The Man alluded to in her tweet. Tonight's face-off is expected to lead to their first-ever WWE TV match. Lynch did defeat Jax at three non-televised NXT live events in May 2015.

Becky Lynch's true feelings on 2018 WWE RAW incident

Nia Jax gave Becky Lynch a legitimate broken nose, but the 36-year-old mother of one has no ill feelings over the incident.

The Man previously spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed her original reaction to the bloody moment that led to an even bigger push at the time.

"Gosh, I think that, in retrospect, I need to buy Nia Jax a bouquet of flowers because I think I think without that image, you know, myself covered in blood on top of the stands with my arms out, like my career, it may not have gotten to the place that it's gotten now, you know?" she said.

Lynch added:

"So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We [Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey] would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened? It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way."

Lynch has not wrestled a TV match since helping her team win the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series, but she did defeat Zoey Stark at three recent non-televised live events. Jax last defeated Shayna Baszler on the December 4th RAW, and then again at two non-televised events this past weekend.

