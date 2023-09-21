Nia Jax sends heartfelt birthday message to AEW star

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has sent a heartfelt birthday message to an AEW star today on social media.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez battled in a rematch from Payback for the Women's World Championship in the main event of last Monday's episode of RAW. Dominik Mysterio was banned from ringside after he interfered during the title match at the premium live event and helped his fellow Judgment Day stablemate retain the Women's World Championship.

Raquel appeared to have the match in control last week when Nia Jax appeared. The Irresistible Force planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop on the floor outside the ring. Ripley capitalized on the attack and hit Rodriguez with the Riptide to retain the title. However, Jax attacked The Eradicator after the match as well at the end of last week's RAW.

Nia Jax took to her Instagram story today to send a heartfelt birthday message to former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young). Jax uploaded a video of Paquette busting a move and noted that she loved her in her post seen below.

"Happy birthday to this absolute amazing human!!! Love her so much! Nora's hot mom Renee Paquette," she wrote.

Jax sends a message to Paquette on Instagram.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes the booking of Nia Jax on RAW

Nia Jax unleashed another attack on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn't a fan.

Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven battled Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark this past Monday night on the red brand. The match ended in a no-contest after Jax interfered and beat everyone down.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the company seemingly killed the momentum of three characters to benefit Jax. Russo added that all three of them need to respond to the attack on next week's show.

"If Shayna Baszler and Zoey do nothing after they've built them up to be these 'bad you know what,' and Piper Niven, who is about the same size if they have these three, do nothing next week. Now, at the expense of getting Nia Jax over, you've totally killed three characters on the show," said Russo. [From 13:00 -13:40]

Jax's return was impactful and certainly has wrestling fans talking. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 39-year-old moving forward.

