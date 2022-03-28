"Miss you" - Nia Jax sends a heartfelt message to WWE RAW Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Lina Fanene, fka Nia Jax, has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Monday Night RAW Superstar Reggie.

Will Smith's dramatic slap to Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards has got everyone talking. Several stars and big names from the world of pro-wrestling also reacted to the moment.

In reference to the incident, former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax hilariously tweeted the following:

"If I slapped Chris Rock, he would be out for 6-8 weeks…just saying," wrote Jax in her tweet.

Reggie replied to this tweet, agreeing with her statement. Jax responded with an image of her slapping Reggie during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Reggie continued the conversation with a heartfelt message to the Irresistible Force, which she followed up with a message of her own, stating that she missed him.

"I couldn’t find the video..now yiy can see why..just looking at this makes my brain hurt, but I blamed it on your head not your heart," wrote Reggie in his tweet.

Nia Jax's comments on her future after WWE release

Nia Jax signed with WWE in 2014 and started competing on NXT. At the 2016 WWE Draft, she was drafted to Monday Night RAW. After a seven-year-long career, she was released by the company on November 4, 2021. Following her WWE departure, Jax hinted via a tweet that she might never wrestle again.

"Lol! Newflash.. Lina is my real name," wrote Jax, who now goes by Lina Fanene. "It’s not another 'ring' name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, 'Opponent Crippler' would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again but it’s highly unlikely."

During her time with the company, she won the RAW Women's Championship once and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Shayna Baszler.

