Nia Jax sends a message to the late Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Nia Jax sent a heartfelt message to the late Bray Wyatt in response to Triple H's big announcement.

WWE CCO Triple H recently announced that the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary would premiere on Peacock on April 1, 2024. Fans are excited to watch the presentation, and so are WWE Superstars, many of whom took to social media to hype it up.

Nia Jax has now responded to Triple H's post as well, with a wholesome message directed at the late Bray.

"Love ya Hoot."

Nia Jax's heartbreaking post following Bray Wyatt's tragic passing

Nia Jax was seemingly quite close to Wyatt. After his untimely passing on August 24, 2023, she shared a heartfelt message on her official Instagram handle, along with several backstage photos of the duo. Here's what she wrote:

"Windham 🫶🏽. So many memories, belly laughs, road adventures, bus ride singing, sharing stories of family…. I'll never forget any of them, especially the way you could make anyone you came in contact with feel genuinely loved. Thank you, brother. Love you Windham," wrote Lina Fanene.

Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022, under the Triple H regime. He quickly kicked off a feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. He was victorious over Knight when all was said and done in early 2023.

Wyatt's next feud with Bobby Lashley on The Road to WrestleMania 39 was dropped out of the blue and he disappeared from WWE TV. Fans were anxiously waiting for his big return and had no idea that he would never appear on WWE TV again. Triple H announced Wyatt's death via his Twitter handle in August 2023, leaving the wrestling world in mourning. Wyatt passed away in his sleep and was 36 years old at the time of his death.

