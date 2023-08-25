Nia Jax reacts to Bray Wyatt's death

The professional wrestling world is still coming to terms with Bray Wyatt's untimely passing, and former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has now put out a heartfelt tribute.

In case it wasn't obvious already, Bray Wyatt was one of the most adored superstars behind the scenes. He had a good relationship with practically everyone he interacted with in the locker room. Nia Jax, who was a full-time WWE Superstar for seven years, recalled spending some memorable times with Windham Rotunda.

The WWE roster is on the road for the whole year, and talents develop deep bonds that last beyond the ring; it looks like Jax and Wyatt also had a wholesome friendship. Following the news of his unfortunate death, Nia Jax took to Instagram and shared multiple backstage photos of herself and Bray Wyatt.

The post also included a very emotional message, as you can view below:

"Windham 🫶🏽. So many memories, belly laughs, road adventures, bus ride singing, sharing stories of family…. I'll never forget any of them, especially the way you could make anyone you came in contact with feel genuinely loved. Thank you brother. Love you Windham," wrote Lina Fanene.

Bray Wyatt leaves behind an incredible legacy as a professional wrestling legend

He might have had his ups and downs in WWE creatively, but Windham Rotunda was amongst the brightest minds that the pro wrestling business had produced in decades.

Having taken the main roster by storm as a cult leader, Wyatt captivated the audience with his eerie promo style and ability to create layered storylines. It isn't easy to survive a total character repackage in WWE, but Wyatt achieved the feat when he ditched the infamous Husky Harris persona to become one of the scariest superstars in modern-day history.

While he won three World Championships, Bray's impact goes beyond his title accolades as he always tried to push the boundaries of how pro wrestling content was presented on national TV.

The introduction of 'The Fiend' rejuvenated his career and gave fans another terrifying and supernatural gimmick to enjoy that hadn't been seen since The Undertaker's heydey. Wyatt was so highly rated that he even got the acknowledgment of The Undertaker during a special RAW is XXX segment.

The wrestling industry lost one of its best talents way too soon, and a former WWE star even considers Bray Wyatt an 'all-time great'. You can check out his reaction right here.

