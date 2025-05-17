  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • Nia Jax sends a seven-word message after getting busted open on WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax sends a seven-word message after getting busted open on WWE SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 17, 2025 05:24 GMT
Nia Jax (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Nia Jax (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Nia Jax lost more than just the WWE Women's Championship match on SmackDown last night. She was bleeding profusely by the end of the bout.

Ad

A little while ago, The Irresistible Force broke her silence with a seven-word message.

Nia Jax's quest to become a champion again remained unfinished, as she failed to knock Tiffany Stratton off her perch. The two women left it all in the ring in a barnburner of a main event.

During the closing moments, Jax tried to use a steel chair but ended up with Stratton hitting her with a dropkick to her face, followed by a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, to retain her title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Blood was pouring from her head as the camera stopped rolling and the show went off-air with Stratton celebrating her win.

Nia Jax took to her Instagram handle to share her battle scars, with a caption reading:

"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood," she wrote.

You can check out the graphic images here.

Ad

The Irresistible Force looks to be out of the title picture after her third failed championship attempt this year.

With the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event right around the corner, it would be interesting to see if she is one of the participants in the women's ladder match.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications