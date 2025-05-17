Nia Jax sends a seven-word message after getting busted open on WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax lost more than just the WWE Women's Championship match on SmackDown last night. She was bleeding profusely by the end of the bout.
A little while ago, The Irresistible Force broke her silence with a seven-word message.
Nia Jax's quest to become a champion again remained unfinished, as she failed to knock Tiffany Stratton off her perch. The two women left it all in the ring in a barnburner of a main event.
During the closing moments, Jax tried to use a steel chair but ended up with Stratton hitting her with a dropkick to her face, followed by a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, to retain her title.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Blood was pouring from her head as the camera stopped rolling and the show went off-air with Stratton celebrating her win.
Nia Jax took to her Instagram handle to share her battle scars, with a caption reading:
"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood," she wrote.
You can check out the graphic images here.
The Irresistible Force looks to be out of the title picture after her third failed championship attempt this year.
With the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event right around the corner, it would be interesting to see if she is one of the participants in the women's ladder match.