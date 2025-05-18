Nia Jax sends a surprising message after a big mishap in WWE

Nia Jax suffered a massive blow on WWE SmackDown this week. However, The Irresistible Force still seems to be in high spirits, judging by one of her posts on social media.

The latest episode of the Friday night show saw Nia Jax challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. The two stars had a back-and-forth encounter, with some shenanigans from Naomi and Jade Cargill also getting the spotlight.

In the closing moments of the match, an irritated Nia Jax looked to hit Tiffany Stratton with a steel chair behind the referee's back, but the plan backfired. The Buff Barbie hit a dropkick on Jax, leading to the chair hitting her face. She then followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

Nia Jax was busted open after the chair spot. One concerned member of the WWE Universe recently shared the clip on X/Twitter and wondered about The Irresistible Force's condition.

Jax noticed the post and had a hilarious response, saying she'll ask herself and "report back with an answer."

"I’m gonna ask her….I'll report back with an answer," Nia Jax tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Nia Jax tries to get her revenge on Tiffany Stratton in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

