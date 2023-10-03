Nia Jax sends a three-word message to Randy Orton amidst WWE hiatus

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax recently sent a three-word message to Randy Orton during his WWE absence.

Orton and Jax shared a massive moment in the ring at Royal Rumble 2019, as the 39-year-old female superstar sought to dominate the Men's Royal Rumble match before The Viper hit her with a vicious RKO.

The 43-year-old veteran has been away from in-ring action since May 2022, as it was revealed he was suffering from a back injury. Randy Orton was also recently spotted at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, and rumors suggested that he is on his way to the ring.

Recently, the former world champion's wife, Kim Orton, took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Orton hanging out in the woods. Jax commented on the post, sharing a three-word message.

"Love you guys ❤️," Jax commented.

Screenshot of the former RAW Women's Champion comment.

Nia Jax sends a message to haters ahead of WWE RAW

Ever since the 39-year-old female star returned to Monday Night RAW, she has taken out the likes of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Rhea Ripley.

On this week's episode of RAW, Baszler was set to face The Irresistible Force. Since Shayna and Jax were former tag team partners, fans were not pleased with it.

Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, the former Women's Champion sent an emphatic message to her haters claiming that opinions on the internet do not affect her.

"Me taking notes from everyone who has an opinion of me 🫠💨," she wrote.

As of now, Nia Jax is determined to take the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. It remains to be seen if The Viper will make a massive return to the upcoming premium live event Fastlane 2023.

