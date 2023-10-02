Nia Jax hits out at haters ahead of massive clash two years later on WWE RAW

Since returning to WWE, Nia Jax has been on a roll at the expense of every Superstar in the women's division. That includes Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who have put on some impressive performances of late with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Ronda Rousey, respectively.

Perhaps Nia's biggest conquest thus far is kayfabe putting Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley out of action. It remains to be seen when the Judgment Day star will return to WWE TV.

Ahead of her match against former tag partner Shayna Baszler tonight on WWE RAW, Nia Jax tweeted an emphatic message directed at her haters. Despite receiving a ton of heat, the former RAW Women's Champion doesn't seem to be affected by it.

"Me taking notes from everyone who has an opinion of me," Nia Jax wrote.

Rhea Ripley surely has Nia Jax on her rader, but the biggest question is whether it is too late to build a massive clash between the two at Fastlane. Possibly so. Be that as it may, the company does have Crown Jewel and Survivor Series left before the year ends.

Shayna Baszler on working with Nia Jax in WWE

For those unaware, during the pandemic in 2020, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler formed a partnership in August. Their alliance lasted for an entire year, during which they became two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

In mid-September 2021, the ex-UFC fighter brutally attacked Nia Jax on RAW, thus ending their tag team run. The latter was booted out of the company not long after. Shayna Baszler recalled working with Nia Jax while doing an interview for Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso:

"Teaming with Nia has helped me expand my pro wrestling repertoire,” Baszler said. “Obviously coming from a fighting background, we don’t do tag teams in MMA. It’s not something I spent a lot of time concentrating on. But it’s a craft and so much more in-depth than people realize. It’s a great sort of Rubik’s cube to solve, and I love solving those puzzles. Nia’s also been a big help for me behind the scenes.”

Will Nia Jax continue her trend-setting ways by putting down her former tag partner or is Shayna Baszler going to regain her momentum in some fashion against the returning star? There is also the added suspense of a possible surprise return by the Women's World Champion.

Monday Night RAW tonight will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It looks to be an exciting show. Stay updated by Sportskeeda Wrestling.

